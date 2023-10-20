Augusta Street Homestead nursery pop-up market, October 22

Pop-up market for autumn transplants, Sunday October 22 10 am to 2 pm

Come around to the backyard of 154 Augusta Street (corner of Martin St. N), Almonte to have a look at and maybe pick up unique edible & medicinal perennial transplants from my small homestead nursery. All have been propagated on site, either started from seed, grown from cuttings or splits collected from plants existing in the garden. Transplant prices: $5 to 10. Cash preferred, or e-transfer. Contact naomideville@gmail.com for more details or see you Sunday!