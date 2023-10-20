Augusta Street Homestead nursery pop-up market, October 22

Friday, October 20, 2023
Pop-up market for autumn transplants, Sunday October 22 10 am to 2 pm

Come around to the backyard of 154 Augusta Street (corner of Martin St. N), Almonte to have a look at and maybe pick up unique edible & medicinal perennial transplants from my small homestead nursery. All have been propagated on site, either started from seed, grown from cuttings or splits collected from plants existing in the garden. Transplant prices: $5 to 10. Cash preferred, or e-transfer. Contact naomideville@gmail.com for more details or see you Sunday!

  • Fruiting Shrubs: currant (black consort, black titanium, pink champagne, red); raspberry (purple royalty, red pathfinder, yellow honey queen, yellow Anne); sea buckthorn (Male Pollmix, Female Orange Russian)
  • Flowering trees & shrubs: catalpa, eastern white cedar, false indigo, basketry willow
  • Flowers & medicine: anise-hyssop, black-eyed susan, Canada anemone, coneflower (purple & white swan), cup flower, hyssop, marshmallow, new-england aster, valerian
  • Herbaceous: blue chives, buckler leaf sorrel, comfrey, sweet cicely

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

