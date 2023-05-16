Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Almonte Curlers swept up in the AGH’s CT Campaign

Sixty-four curlers took part in the sixth Almonte Curling Club Almonte Cup Bonspiel on March 24 and 25. Two teams of 32 curlers battled it out in a series of games modeled on the Continental Cup of Curling, and in the end, the Blue Steal team won the coveted glasses.

Over the past three seasons the Almonte Curling Club has used its Almonte Cup year-end bonspiel to raise funds in support of the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation through registration fees, draws and a call for donations for a silent auction.  When the final rock was thrown and the online auction closed, almost $8,500 had been raised, doubling the curling club’s total donation of previous years.

This part of the bonspiel has grown and this year a public online auction was added with support from the Foundation.  Volunteers from both the Curling Club and the Foundation helped make both the curling and the fundraiser portions of this event a great success again.

This donation will contribute to the Foundation’s work to raise funds for the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor annual capital budget and the purchase of much-needed equipment.  As many residents know, the Foundation is also raising funds to bring a CT scanner to the hospital.

The Almonte Curling Club is proud to have pledged to raise $30,000 over 10 years for the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation, and that we are well on our way to fulfilling that pledge.

More information about the CT campaign is available at: https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/your-hospital/

For more information about Almonte’s Curling Club visit:  https://almontecurling.com/

