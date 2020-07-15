UPDATE

July 15, 2:23 pm



A 30-year-old man who was the subject of an emergency alert in eastern Ontario Wednesday and was wanted in connection with a homicide in Carleton Place, Ont., has been arrested, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Shane Sabourin was found inside a home in Carleton Place, police say, and is now in custody.

***

Officers with the Lanark Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a motel on Highway 7 in Carleton Place at approximately 4:00 a.m. on July 15, 2020. A male was found at that location suffering from serious injuries. The victim has died from the injuries and the case is now considered a homicide investigation.

OPP officers, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, are actively searching for Shane SABOURIN, age 30 of Carleton Place in connection with this incident.

He is described as white, 175 cms (5’7″), tall, 90.5 kgs (199 lbs), with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and pants and walking along Highway 7 near McNeely Avenue.

This individual may be armed with knife. DO NOT APPROACH. Please call 9-1-1 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

