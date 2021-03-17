Parents, guardians, staff and students at Pakenham Public School received notification today that the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.

An outbreak is declared when 2 or more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, at least one of which is linked to possible transmission at the school or on student transportation.

The health unit has determined that a school closure is not necessary at this time. The school remains open and operating on its regular schedule.

The health unit is working closely with the school and is actively monitoring the situation. They are encouraging everyone to continue to follow public health recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for symptoms carefully.

The health unit and the school board do not release further details about COVID-19 cases in schools directly to the public. More information about COVID-19 cases in our schools can be found on our COVID-19 Advisory Information page, or on the Government of Ontario website.

Schools report confirmed COVID-19 cases to the provincial government, and it is tracked on the provincial website. It can take up to 24 to 48 hours for the information to be posted, based on the timing of reporting.