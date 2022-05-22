More than birds benefit from auction

Birdhouse Bonanza 2022 has ensured that returning birds have more than enough affordable accommodation for the summer, while the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) has garnered over $9,000 in its quest to maintain High Lonesome Nature Reserve in Pakenham.

Over 50 enthusiastic builders, many who banded together in teams, constructed more than 75 birdhouses and feeders. Everyone was eager to share in the creative process that resulted in true works of art that now proudly hang in gardens from Orleans to Perth.

Organizers Barbara Carroll and Glenda Jones were overwhelmed with the success of this second birdhouse auction, and pass along sincere thanks to all the builders for their exceptional efforts to create unique houses, and to the bidders who recognized these efforts and supported MMLT with generous bids.

Visitors to the High Lonesome Nature Reserve will be the big winners when improvements are made to create a larger, safer parking area, a new rail fence that is nearing completion, and when new educational programs for children are in place. MMLT Executive Director, Carolyn Piche is thrilled to see these projects underway, thanks to the generosity of the local community in its support of our local land trust.

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is a not-for-profit charity that protects and preserves over 3,000 acres of forests and wetlands (in 10 properties) between West Ottawa and the Madawaska River. You can learn more about their essential work at mmlt.ca

Glenda Jones