Author event for all ages! Learn local history & have fun

Almonte branch library, Saturday, June 3 at 11am

Celebrate with a community of readers who love this story, set in 1887, Almonte. This fascinating tale of a child’s life in a textile mill town is a junior fiction book, but is really for all ages.

Come with questions for the author! Sarah Ellis will be in attendance via Zoom. She’ll chat and talk about her work. (There’s still time to read this great book! Reserve one of the library’s many copies.)

There are refreshments and activities planned so please register for this FREE, fun event here: https://form.jotform.com/ 231285714753257

The perfect event to help celebrate Mississippi Mills Bicentennial year!

www.missmillslibrary.com