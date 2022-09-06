Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Back Again – Civitan Thanksgiving apple pies & crisps

A recent article said Denmark is among...

Calling All Curious Young Minds! 

After a two-year hiatus, the MVFM Young...

For Sale: Quality Office Furniture

High quality 5-piece oak full office suite...
The BillboardBack Again – Civitan Thanksgiving apple pies & crisps

Back Again – Civitan Thanksgiving apple pies & crisps

A recent article said Denmark is among the happiest countries in the world according to the World Happiness Report.  It seems they weather their lengthy, dark winters by gathering with friends to share a warm drink or a gracious meal.  Things are still a little uncertain these days with Covid still hanging around, but keeping safety in mind and gratefulness in our hearts, what a good time to gather with family and friends to share a meal complete with apple pie or apple crisp.  And Almonte Civitan Club members, who find happiness gathering to work to make our community a better place, are up to the challenge to supply you with those tasty desserts ready for Thanksgiving!  We thank our community for its gracious support.

Our projects allow us to support the Food Banks, AGH/FM Foundation, Home Hospice, CHEO, Interval House, Legion Poppy Fund, Liaison Referrals, High School Bursaries, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Mississippi Mills Youth Centre to name a few.

Apple Pies – $15                       Apple Crisps $12

Order yours by Sept 19th.        Don’t be disappointed  

Pick up at the Civitan Hall on Wed. Sept 28th between 1 – 6 pm

To order:   –  On-line: at the “SHOP” at almontecivitan.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone