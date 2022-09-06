Back Again – Civitan Thanksgiving apple pies & crisps

A recent article said Denmark is among the happiest countries in the world according to the World Happiness Report. It seems they weather their lengthy, dark winters by gathering with friends to share a warm drink or a gracious meal. Things are still a little uncertain these days with Covid still hanging around, but keeping safety in mind and gratefulness in our hearts, what a good time to gather with family and friends to share a meal complete with apple pie or apple crisp. And Almonte Civitan Club members, who find happiness gathering to work to make our community a better place, are up to the challenge to supply you with those tasty desserts ready for Thanksgiving! We thank our community for its gracious support.

Our projects allow us to support the Food Banks, AGH/FM Foundation, Home Hospice, CHEO, Interval House, Legion Poppy Fund, Liaison Referrals, High School Bursaries, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Mississippi Mills Youth Centre to name a few.

Apple Pies – $15 Apple Crisps $12

Order yours by Sept 19th. Don’t be disappointed

Pick up at the Civitan Hall on Wed. Sept 28th between 1 – 6 pm

To order: – On-line: at the “SHOP” at almontecivitan.com