Bingo returns to Almonte Civitan

After a long hiatus, the Almonte Civitan Club is excited to bring weekly Bingo back, every Wednesday, starting May 11th, in the Almonte Civitan Community Hall, 500 Almonte Street, Almonte.

Electronic Bingo on big screen TVs, featuring your favourites: 29 games (lightening, regular and special), payouts up to $2,900, jackpots of $500 – $700, break open tickets, Bonanza Bingo and Toonie Progressive Bingo, with payouts up to $5000.

There will be a canteen, lots of free parking, easy ground level entrance, and air conditioning. Doors open at 5:30 pm and Bingo starts at 7 pm. To welcome everyone back, the month of May features free coffee, tea and fountain soft drinks.

The proceeds from this and all Almonte Civitan activities go back to the community.