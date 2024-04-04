‘Campbell, Fagan, Park Trio’ at Almonte in Concert, April 13

Just a few more days to go until our grand finale with Campbell, Fagan, Park Trio.

Saturday, April 13th 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Almonte Old Town Hall

Experience the magic as these three exceptional musicians come together an unforgettable performance where you will be transported by the beauty of their artistry.

Esteemed clarinetist James Campbell, alongside world-renowned soprano Leslie Fagan and Angela Park, one of Canada’s most sought-after pianists, unite for an exclusive gala recital of chamber music and song. Alongside compositions by Debussy, Saint-Saëns, and Schubert’s “Shepherd on the Rock,” the illustrious soprano will captivate the audience with a repertoire featuring selections from popular operas and musicals.

Mark your calendars and secure your tickets now for an evening of pure musical delight. Let’s make this finale one to remember!

Purchase your tickets at ticketsplease.com