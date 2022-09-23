Are you an unpaid caregiver? we can teach you practical skills to help you cope

Caregiving roles range from provision of assistance for personal care, access to meals and food, transportation to appointments, shopping, and social events, financial management and support, medical care, and many other home maintenance and activities of daily living.

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) knows how hard it can be, and that caregiver burnout is a very real thing. As a response to the needs of unpaid caregivers in this area, HHNL is offering its third Practical Caregiving Training course developed by Champlain Hospice Palliative Care in Almonte this fall.

The five FREE 2-hour information sessions will take place at the Almonte Legion, in the beautifully renovated upstairs hall at 100 Bridge Street every Tuesday between October 18 and November 15 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Topics covered are:

October 18

Your Role as a Caregiver (Navigation, Advance Care Planning)

October 25

Lifts and Transfers (Body mechanics, lifting techniques)

November 1

Providing Personal Care (All things hygiene, grief, dignity)

November 8

End of Life Care (What to expect at the end of life)

November 15

Communication and Self Care

Registration is required, and participation numbers are limited to 15. To register, contact Jan Watson at chair@hhnl.ca or 613- 791-7167.

Please register by Tuesday, October 11.

Please bring your own mask and drinks.

We are grateful to the Almonte Legion for allowing us to use their beautifully renovated upstairs hall. This venue is accessible, and there is plenty of onsite parking.