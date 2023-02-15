Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Old cars lying around? turn them into a donation to HHNL!

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA â€” OCTOBER 29, 2022: junkyard of old cars on an autumn day at sunset with natural colors

You can donate to Home Hospice North Lanark by getting rid of that old car that’s cluttering up your property! It doesn’t have to be as old as the cars in the photo, but it could be.

We have recently signed up with Donate a Car Canada, who now accepts vehicle donations for HHNL. Free towing is provided in most areas across Canada, or you can drop off your vehicle to maximize your donation.

When you donate your car, truck, RV, boat, or motorcycle to Home Hospice North Lanark through Donate A Car Canada, it will either be recycled or sold at auction (depending on its condition, age and location). Donate a Car Canada will look after all the details to make it easy for Home Hospice North Lanark to benefit.

This is a win-win proposition. After your vehicle donation is complete, you will receive a tax receipt and we will put your gift to good use. Please click https://hhnl.ca/donate-fundraising and follow the prompts to donate a vehicle.

Clean up your property, and help people in your community at a time when life is tough.

Learn more about Home Hospice North Lanark at http://www.hhnl.ca.

