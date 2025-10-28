Carl Killeen — obituary

Carl Killeen of Pakenham

(Lifelong Farmer and Electrician)

After a diligent battle with cancer surrounded by his daughters, with heaviest hearts, the Killeen girls regretfully announce that their beloved Dad passed away early Monday morning, October 27, 2025 at Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital, just one day after leaving ‘Audy Lane’ for the last time. Carl Lorne Killeen of Pakenham was 83 years young.

Beloved husband and forever love of the late Audry Killeen (nee Murphy). Much-loved and devoted Dad of Kelly Phillips (Kevin), Christa Killeen-Darou (Steve Darou) and Karen Leonard (Ryan). Cherished and adoring Papa of his 7 grandchildren: Kolin Phillips (Aubrie), Kayla Rowbotham (Tom), Thomas, Luke and Jake Darou, Dylan and Sheldon Leonard as well as his 3 great-grandchildren: Kamden, Blyth and Audry. Dear brother of Lyle (Darlene), Maurice (Dorothy), Pat (Patsy), Mike (Peggy), Bernice O’Connell (late Terry), Glen (Cathy), Martina Villeneuve (Dennis) and Merrill (Nora). Lovingly remembered by the entire Murphy clan. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and so many wonderful friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his parents, Angus Killeen and Carmel (nee Carroll) Grace (late Leonard), a sister, Mary Ann and sister-in-law Marlene Killeen.

Born in Corkery, Carl grew up with a strong sense of duty, faith, and hard work — values that guided every part of his life. A lifelong farmer and skilled electrician, he dedicated his days to working on his farms and lending his hands to help others. Whether fixing a neighbor’s wiring, tending to his crops, restoring vehicles, maintaining his apartment building, or teaching his children and grandchildren the meaning of honest work, Carl embodied the spirit of perseverance and integrity.

A man of faith, known for his wit, humour, steady presence, and tireless work ethic, Carl left an imprint on everyone he met. He believed in doing things right — whether it was wiring a barn, planting a crop or raising a family — and his legacy will continue to shine in the lives of those who loved him.

Not one to take many days off from the farm or electrical work, he was a willing participant in countless road trips, RV adventures, Florida escapes and sunny Cuban voyages. He loved his car shows, plowing matches, breakfast social time, drives around the Valley and beyond, Sunday dinners, neighbourhood chats and meeting new people everywhere he went. Carl relished his travels to Brussels Livestock and the valued friendships he forged from these visits.

Carl will be deeply missed, but the values he lived by — hard work, faith, family, and kindness — will remain forever rooted in the hearts of those who knew him.

Final arrangements for Carl have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home in Arnprior where visitation will be held on Sunday, November 2nd from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. only.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter Celestine Church in Pakenham on Monday morning, November 3rd at 10 o’clock.

The Funeral Mass will be recorded and uploaded to Carl’s Memory Page on Monday afternoon for those unable to attend.

Interment at St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery, Corkery. Reception to follow at the Stewart Community Centre, Pakenham.