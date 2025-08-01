Carleton Place Riverfront Artscape, August 16

Carleton Place Riverfront Artscape makes its debut – a celebration of art and music on Saturday, August 16

Carleton Place, ON – July 30, 2025 – The Carleton Place Gallery is thrilled to announce the first-ever Carleton Place Riverfront Artscape, a vibrant outdoor festival of locally and lovingly produced art, music and food to be held on Saturday, August 16, from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm along the beautiful Mississippi riverside in Sinclair Square adjacent to the Gallery on 210 Bridge Street.

Conceived and organized by Ginny Fobert, owner of the Carleton Place Gallery – which showcases local and regional artists year-round and is a hub for creativity in the Ottawa Valley – this brand-new community event brings together top notch fine artists for a fabulous outdoor summer art show, complemented by a full day of live music and food from Blue Spoon Atelier and El Patchos Tacos. The music schedule and stage are being curated by Kathryn Adeney, with professional audio and staging provided by Bill Pope and Patty Griffin-Pope.

“The Carleton Place Riverfront Artscape is all about building community and celebrating the incredible talent in and around Carleton Place,” says organizer Ginny Fobert. “We want residents and visitors to wander among the fine art, grab a bite, listen to live music, and truly soak in our vibrant culture alongside the beautiful Mississippi River.”

Participating artists include: Gierdre Abromatis, Heather Anderson, Bel Angeles, Cor Beattie, Sari Beattie, Shane Belanger, Adam Bowick, Nancy Brandsma, Amber Campbell, Barbara Chappelle, Bruce Clifford, Elaine Comeau, Jaynie Coulterman, Cairn Cunnane, Pat Durant, Miriam Dwyer, Leah Hicks, Diane Kaminski, Mireille Laroche, Tania Marsh, Jeffrey McGuire, Donna McPhail, Carol Mitchell, Janis Miller Hall, Kay Wallace, Jordan Walmsley, and Haleena Wiens, with plein air painters and anime portraits by Martin Cortes.

The featured Music Tent performances will create a welcoming atmosphere of acoustic music. The lineup includes:

10:30 am – 11:40 am: Song circle hosted by Christophe Elie, who is also host of “Songs for the Revolution” on CKCU-FM, with Susanna Wiens and Bob Gernon

11:50 am – 1:20 pm: Song circle hosted by Jack Teerstra, with Anne Gauthier (Kathryn Adeney accompanying), Mark Friesen, and Nisha Parekh

1:30 pm – 2:40 pm: Song circle hosted by Chad Clifford (with Nathan Sloniowski accompanying), followed by Darren LaBrash and David Keeble

2:50 pm – 4:00 pm: Song circle hosted by Chris White, who is also host of “Canadian Spaces” on CKCU-FM, Canada’s longest-running folk radio show, with Bill Pope and Patti Griffin-Pope, and Peter Rutherford

4:10 pm – 5:00 pm: Closing set with Tyler Craig and Nathan Sloniowski, who have both released new singer-songwriter albums in the past year, and also play together in The Maywoods, a band that features the music of John Prine

All are welcome, admission is free, and the event runs rain or shine. Don’t miss this exciting new tradition! Join in for a full day of creativity, music, and community spirit on the Carleton Place riverfront.

For more information, follow the Carleton Place Gallery on social media or visit https://www.cpgallery.ca/community-events

Contact information:

Ginny Fobert, Owner, Carleton Place Gallery

carletonplacegallery@gmail.com

613-253-2080