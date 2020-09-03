Featured Artists: Deborah Arnold, Elaine Carr, Wendy Robertson

A group exhibition, Sept 2 to Oct 9, 2020

Artists Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday September 9, 7:00pm-8:30pm. Artists Deborah Arnold, Elaine Carr, and Wendy Robertson will join us live via Zoom to talk about their work and inspiration. You can join us from the comfort of your home through a video link that can be accessed on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Please email us at info@sivarulrasa.com and we will send you the link.

From Sept 2 to Oct 9, 2020, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present CHANNELS, featuring works by artists Deborah Arnold, Elaine Carr, and Wendy Robertson. “Channels” suggests waterways or pathways; a transmission of frequencies or ideas; explorations of both inner and outer worlds. The exhibition can be viewed in person during our regular gallery hours, Wednesdays to Sundays, 11am-5pm.

Deborah Arnold creates evocative sculpture with chlorite, alabaster, and other forms of stone. “I feel a fundamental connection to stone,” she says. “Stone has always been the starting point for my work. As a material it embodies strength and history while possessing an innate grace and power”. By incorporating steel or copper into the base of her works, she also combines her organic forms with references to our industrial culture.

Elaine Carr’s work examines geographic and topographic narratives of land and water as they interact with human lives. She builds up drawings and mixed media works, piecing together fragments from the present and the past, from historical and geographical data, collected photographs, cartography, and memory. Her focus is on the Northern Hemisphere, with specific interest in the in the Great Lakes Basin and the Arctic.

Wendy Robertson’s work is inspired by the natural environment. Her gaze is often drawn to micro-environments with specific attention to negative spaces and the intricate interplay of colour and texture. Her paintings combine patterns in nature with techniques of abstraction to transform ordinary objects, such as a collection of rocks or pieces of tree-bark, into immersive experiences for her viewers.

