Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Cheng2Duo at Old Town Hall, March 5

Almonte In Concert is excited to be able to sell additional tickets to the Cheng2Dou concert on March 5th.

New provincial guidelines have now relaxed and so allow us to increase capacity in the Almonte Old Town Hall auditorium. We look forward to seeing you!

Captivating audiences and critics alike, the “brilliant” (The Times, UK) and “truly exhilarating” (The WholeNote, Canada) Cheng2Dou distinguishes itself with its uncompromising musical integrity, undeniable chemistry, and unparalleled communication with its listeners. The Chinese-Canadian brother-and-sister duo is formed by 23-year-old cellist Bryan Cheng, Grand Prize Winner of the 2019 Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal and 2020 Bader & Overton Competitions, playing the Canada Council for the Arts’ prized ca. 1696 ‘Bonjour’ Stradivari; and pianist Silvie Cheng, recipient of the Roy M. Rubinstein Award for exceptional promise in piano performance.

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

