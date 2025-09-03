Chicken Shawarma Skewers

by Susan Hanna

This recipe, adapted from Real Simple, is perfect for a barbecue. Drizzle pepper and onion with oil and salt. Sprinkle chicken with oil, salt and shawarma spice. Thread chicken and veggies onto skewers and grill for about 15 minutes. Serve with grilled pita bread. Cook’s note: A recipe to make your own shawarma spice blend is below. You could serve the skewers and pita with yogurt flavoured with minced garlic, chopped mint and lemon juice. If you are using wooden skewers, be sure to soak them in water for at least 30 minutes before grilling.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for pita with no preservatives added. To make your own shawarma spice blend, combine 1 ½ tbsp. (22.5 ml) each of cumin, turmeric, coriander, garlic powder and paprika with 1 tsp (5 ml) each of cloves and cayenne pepper. Check the dried spices to make sure they don't contain colour or anti-caking agents.

Ingredients:

1 bell pepper (any color), cut into 1-inch/2.54-cm chunks

1 small red onion, cut into large chunks

2 tbsp. (30 ml) olive oil, divided, plus more for grill

1 ½ tsp. (7.5 ml) kosher salt, divided

1 lb. (454 g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, patted dry and cut into 1 ½-inch/3.8-cm chunks

2 tsp. (10 ml) shawarma spice blend

Finely chopped fresh dill and/or flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Grilled pita for serving

Preparation:

Pita

Preheat grill or a grill pan to medium. Lightly brush both sides of 4 pocketless pita rounds or pieces of naan flatbreads with olive oil. Working in batches if necessary, place pita on grates; grill until grill marks appear, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Stack and wrap in a clean kitchen towel until ready to serve.

Skewers

Place bell pepper and onion in a medium bowl. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt; toss to coat. Place chicken in medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil and 2 teaspoons (10 ml) shawarma spice blend to each bowl. Add 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt to chicken; toss to coat. Preheat grill or a grill pan to medium-high and lightly oil grates. Thread chicken onto 4 (12-inch/30 cm) wooden or metal skewers, alternating chicken with 1 pepper chunk and 2 onion chunks. Place skewers on grates; grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until chicken is cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer skewers to a large platter. Garnish with dill and/or parsley. Serve with grilled pita.

