Civitan Apple Pie Day, order now

Come and join me on a walk down memory lane, to a time of laughter and happiness with no care in the world.

I remember sitting on a stool in my aunt Barbara’s kitchen at the cottage watching her make apple pies for Thanksgiving.

She would be peeling and coring the apples from the market and talking about the time when she would do the same with her mom.

Every once in a while she would hand me a piece of apple. She showed me how to make pie dough and roll out the dough for the shells, with flour going everywhere, I was having the time of my life.

We invite you to order our homemade apple pies from the volunteers at the Almonte Civitan Club.

Apple Pies $20.00

Orders to be in by September 19th

There are three different ways to order

Phone: Patricia Spencer @ 613-256-1082 Online:almontecivitan.com under “shop” Friends: Contact any Civitan member

Pick up September 28th between 1pm to 6pm at the Civitan Hall

As always we like to thank the community for the support it shows every day and throughout the year to help us make Mississippi Mills and the surrounding areas communities a better place.

“Builders of Good Citizenship”

Patricia Spencer, Almonte Civitan Pie Lady