Climate Walk in Carleton Place, September 23

On Friday, September 23rd we will gather as a unified group of non-partisan citizens, demonstrating our concern for climate action, the environment and our future. Our message is more urgent than ever, so please join us for this symbolic short walk. A representative of our area’s community action group, Climate Lanark Network will be there on hand to help cheer us onward.

This event is part of the greater climate strike by Fridays for Future on Friday, September 23rd. Make a sign at home or come at 3:30 pm at the Granary, to make one with the recycled materials we will have on hand.

The last Climate Walk in Carleton Place was held in 2019 and over 100 people were present.

The walk departs from The Granary – Bulk & Natural Foods, 107 Bridge St. at 4 pm. We will gather behind the store, and take off on our trek from there. With the Bridge being closed, and sidewalks downtown still being completed, we will be travelling on Beckwith St. and the final route will be announced at the event and will be completed at around 5 pm.

For safety considerations, children under the age of 14 should be accompanied by an adult. We encourage citizens of Almonte and the region to come join us. We hope to see you there!

Link to Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/90KHtepN5