Community breakfast at St George's, Clayton, April 6
April 4, 2024

Saturday April 6 community breakfast at St George's, 2786 Tatlock Rd in Clayton 9-11 am. All welcome. Donations accepted, however, not expected. 613-256-9010 for information.