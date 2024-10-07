The BillboardCommunity breakfast at St. George’s in Clayton, October 12 Community breakfast at St. George’s in Clayton, October 12 October 7, 2024 Free community breakfast on Saturday, October 12 served at St George’s, 2786 Tatlock Road in Clayton 9-11 am. All are welcome. Donations are accepted however not expected. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Garage sale in Clayton, October 12 & 13 October 6, 2024 Dinner and a dance with Eddy and the Stingrays, October 19 October 5, 2024 Thanksgiving service at Old Town Hall, October 13 October 5, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Community breakfast at St. George’s in Clayton, October 12 October 7, 2024 Exercise in Pregnancy October 7, 2024 For sale: Adjustable kitchen ceiling lights October 7, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 5, 2024 October 4, 2024 Garage sale in Clayton, October 12 & 13 October 6, 2024 PDFs and PNGs in Millstone submissions: Just say no October 6, 2024 From the Archives Creamy Baked Pasta with Gruyère and Prosciutto Almonter Dan Fallak's WoodPosters business makes the news Roasted and Charred Broccoli with Peanuts Childhood home of James Naismith has a new owner Bacon and Chard Dutch Baby Make Mercury a priority in early March Birdhouse Bonanza auction site is open Moose McGuire’s destroyed by fire: UPDATE