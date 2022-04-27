Coq au Vin

by Susan Hanna

This classic dish is perfect for Sunday dinner. Cook bacon, brown chicken pieces and set aside. Cook onions, garlic, mushrooms, carrots and then add flour, wine, stock and bay leaf. Return the chicken to the pan, sprinkle with bacon and cook for about 40 minutes, uncovering halfway through. Transfer the chicken to a platter and cover to keep warm. Discard the bay leaf and boil the sauce and vegetables until reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Pour sauce and vegetables over chicken and garnish with parsley to serve.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use bacon preserved with celery salt and check the thyme to make sure it does not contain colour or anti-caking agents. Use unbleached flour. I used Imagine Organic chicken stock, which is free of artificial colour and flavour and a Frogpond Farm white wine that has a sulfite level below 10 parts per million. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

3.5 lbs (1.75 kg) chicken pieces (legs and breasts)

2 onions

2 slices bacon, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb (454 g) mushrooms, quartered

3 carrots, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tsp (5 ml) thyme

1 tsp (5 ml) salt

½ tsp (2.5 ml) pepper

¼ cup (60 ml) all-purpose flour

1.5 cups (375 ml) dry white wine

1 cup (250 ml) chicken stock

1 bay leaf

Chopped fresh parsley

Preparation:

Separate chicken legs at joint. If breasts are large, cut diagonally in half. Cut onions in half lengthwise; thinly slice crosswise. In Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp; using slotted spoon, transfer to plate. Increase heat to medium-high and brown chicken, in batches, about 10 minutes. Add to plate with bacon. Add onions and garlic to pan; cook over medium heat, stirring, for 5 minutes, adding up to 2 tbsp (30 ml) water if sticking to bottom. Add mushrooms, carrots, thyme, salt and pepper; cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes or until almost all liquid is evaporated. Stir in flour for 1 minute. Stir in wine, stock and bay leaf; bring to boil. Nestle chicken into vegetable mixture; sprinkle bacon over top. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Uncover and simmer for about 20 minutes or until juices run clear when chicken is pierced. Transfer chicken to platter; cover and keep warm. Discard bay leaf. Bring sauce and vegetables to boil; boil, stirring often for 5 to 10 minutes or until reduced by half. Pour sauce and vegetables over chicken. Sprinkle with parsley.

From Canadian Living’s Best Weekend Pleasures