by Susan Hanna

This dish from the New York Times is quick, easy and a good way to use up that leftover cabbage in the fridge. Dredge beef in garlic, brown sugar, cornstarch and salt. Stir fry the beef and set aside. Cook the cabbage until tender, stir in vinegar and return steak to pan. Serve over rice, garnished with sesame seeds and scallions.

Serves 2-4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use tamari instead of soy sauce. I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar instead of sherry vinegar. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon (15 ml) whole black peppercorns, coarsely crushed with the bottom of a cup or pan

3 garlic cloves, grated

2 teaspoons (10 ml) light brown sugar

1 teaspoon (5 ml) cornstarch

Kosher salt

¾ pound (340 g) sirloin steak, thinly sliced crosswise

3 tablespoons(45 ml) sunflower oil or other neutral oil

2 tablespoons (30 ml) soy sauce

½ head small green cabbage (about 8 ounces/226 g), thinly sliced

1 tablespoon (15 ml) sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon (15 ml) toasted sesame seeds, crushed with your fingertips

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Cooked rice, for serving

Preparation:

Add peppercorns, garlic, brown sugar, cornstarch and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt to a medium bowl and stir to combine. Add sliced steak and toss to coat. Heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add steak and cook, stirring frequently, until some of the edges are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add soy sauce and toss beef to coat, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a bowl or plate. Add cabbage to skillet, spread in an even layer and let cook, undisturbed, for 1 minute so that some pieces caramelize in the pan. Toss and cook cabbage, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in vinegar and season with salt. Add steak and any juices back to the skillet, and stir until well combined with the cabbage and warmed through, about 1 minute. Top with toasted sesame seeds and scallions; serve with rice.

From the New York Times