Plenty of Senior Games events upcoming

The local District 7, North Lanark and West Carleton, of the Ontario Senior Games Association are hosting many events from April to June in Almonte, Carleton Place, Beckwith, West Carleton, and part of Lanark Highlands;everything from Card games, Lawn Bowling, Golf, Washer Toss and Pickleball. Winners receive gold, silver and bronze medals and are eligible to travel to Cornwall on August 15, 2024 to compete in the Eastern Regional Games. On alternate years there are Ontario-wide games; last year, 2023, they were in Brantford.

On May 7 the teams competed in shuffleboard at the Almonte arena with Nick Odynski & Uta Leveille winning gold, Brian Slocum & Gwen Lambert won silver and Mike Michaud & Kevin Jones won bronze.

There are still many outdoor events such a Golf, Bocce and Washer Toss to come so we hope for good weather. Every one who wanted to play payed the $15 OSGA 55+ yearly registration back in April and for $2 each for each game, joined in as many games as they wished. There were several new players at shuffleboard but they caught on quite early and enjoyed a new game.

Convenor Marilyn Sneddden wishes to thank volunteers, Irene Botham, Diana Hogg, Ken Brown, George Wilson and Guy Chaput who helped referee and keep score.