Caprese Baked Rigatoni alla Vodka

by Susan Hanna

This baked pasta from Mary Berg’s In Mary’s Kitchen was a big hit at our dinner table. While pasta cooks, make a sauce with shallot, garlic, cherry tomatoes, tomato paste, vodka, cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce and place the burrata in the centre of the pan. Scatter mozzarella around the edges and top with pesto. Bake for 20 minutes and serve topped with fresh basil.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use butter that contains only milk or cream, no colour. No-Name tomato paste and mozzarella are additive-free. Genuine Parmigiano-Reggiano is additive-free; check for the name stamped on the rind. Make sure the burrata does not contain preservatives. Store-bought pesto can contain additives. You can make your own with basil, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pine nuts and oil. For more ingredients using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lb (454 g) rigatoni

Kosher sal

3 tablespoons (45 ml) unsalted butter

1 large shallot, finely minced

Freshly ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 cup (250 ml) cherry tomatoes, halved

1 (5 oz/156ml) can tomato paste

¼ cup (60 ml) vodka

½ cup (125 ml) whipping cream

½ cup (125 ml) finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 ball burrata

1 cup (250 ml) grated mozzarella cheese

6 heaped tbsp (60-90 ml) basil pesto

3 tablespoons (45 ml) roughly chopped basil

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 F (204 C). Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Season well with salt and add in the pasta to cook according to package directions just until al dente. Reserve 1 cup (250 ml) of pasta water and drain. For the sauce, melt the butter in a large, oven-safe high sided sauté pan over medium heat. Add in the shallot, season with salt and pepper, and cook until lightly golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds before adding the tomatoes and tomato paste and seasoning with salt and pepper. Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes to allow the cherry tomatoes to cook down and to further intensify the tomato flavour. Carefully deglaze the pan with the vodka and allow it to bubble away for about 1 to 2 minutes to cook off the alcohol then turn the heat down to low and stir in the whipping cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add in the pasta as well as ½ cup (125 ml) of the reserved pasta water and stir to combine, adding more of the pasta water if needed to reach a saucy consistency. Gently tear the burrata open and set in the centre of the pasta. Scatter the mozzarella around the edge to cover the rest of the pasta and top with pesto Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and golden brown. If desired, turn the broiler to high for the last minute of cooking for a deeper golden-brown colour. Allow the pasta to cool for 5 minutes before serving, scattered with basil.

From In Mary’s Kitchen