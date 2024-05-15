Indian-Spiced Chicken and Potatoes

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Nigella Lawson is a one-pan meal that delivers delicious, Indian-spiced roast chicken and potatoes. Toss peeled and chopped potatoes with spices, lime zest and juice, garlic, salt and water. Add the chicken and toss to combine. Drizzle with oil and salt and roast for about an hour, until chicken is cooked through.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

3 lbs (1½ kg) potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) cubes

2 teaspoons (10 ml) cumin seeds

2 teaspoons (10 ml) fennel seeds

2 teaspoons (10 ml) yellow mustard seeds

2 teaspoons (10 ml) nigella seeds

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground turmeric

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 limes

4 cloves of garlic (peeled and minced)

2 teaspoons (10 ml) sea salt flakes plus more for sprinkling

4 tbsp (60 ml) cold water

12 chicken thighs with skin on and bone in

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

Fresh coriander for garnish

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425°F (218°C). Put the cut potatoes into a large, shallow roasting pan (15 x 14 in/37 x 34 cm) and sprinkle with the spices, followed by the lime zest and juice, garlic, 2 teaspoons (10 ml) of salt and the water. Tumble the chicken into the pan and toss everything well together, then turn the chicken skin-side up on top of the potatoes. Drizzle the skin with the oil and sprinkle over a little salt, then cook in the oven for 1 hour, or until the potatoes are tender and the chicken cooked through, its skin golden and crisp. Serve scattered with chopped coriander.

From Nigella Lawson