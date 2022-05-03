‘Countries Shaped Like Stars’, May 14

A fundraiser for Puppets Up, sponsored by the Centre for Creative Living

Part storytelling, part concert, this family-friendly performance is a tale of love heard best through a tin can telephone. This delightful piece of theatre is sure to engage you whether you are six or eighty-six, as you witness the tragic love story of Gwendolyn Magnificent and Bartholomew Spectacular. The performers, Emily Pearlman and Nick Di Gaetano have taken this show which is now headed for the Ottawa Children’s Festival, across Canada and have received an enthusiastic reception wherever they go.

EDMONTON JOURNAL

“It’s a delight, through and through. Kids will be drawn and grown-ups will understand its poignance better, since love can be lost, after all.

When it’s over, you don’t know quite what’s happened to you, but you feel a tingle that you can take with you through the festival.”

There will be two 45-minute performances of this show, one at 11 a.m. and one at 3 p.m. on Saturday May 14th in the hall of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte. Recommended for ages 6+ Tickets ($12.50 plus charges) are limited and available at Tickets Please (ticketsplease.ca or 485–6434) or at the door. Proceeds from the performance will be donated to Puppets Up. Please note that masks will be required. A play where you live production.