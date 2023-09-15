Create a ‘nature narrative’ at Among the Garbage and the Flowers workshop

At the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

On Saturday, October 7 from 10am – 12pm, create an evocative and exciting composition that combines the work of your hands with that of Mother Nature’s. Join Among the Garbage and the Flowers artist Alice Vander Vennen for “Nature Narratives”, a $50 workshop at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum and leave with a finished and framed artwork!

As fall arrives, allow the rich texture, brilliant colours, and nuanced lines of stitched textiles to interact with the ancient beauty of autumn treasures: imprinted stone, the bending branch, and fragile leaf. Participants will create an assemblage by cutting, positioning, and juxtaposing a variety of elements into a composition that tells a story. The finished art piece created from these treasures, found through exploration or everyday encounters, is subtle and compelling as a new narrative emerges. The finished piece will be a framed composition that allows the elements of nature to become a part of this visual ‘poem’.

The instructor will bring everything needed to create the finished assemblage, including copper, textiles, and all framing materials. There is a limit of 15 participants. Come and enjoy this workshop, taking place right in the gallery surrounded by the art of eleven incredible textile artists on the last day of the Among the Garbage and the Flowers exhibit.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm

Price: $50, tickets available at www.mvtm.ca

Optional Materials: Participants are invited to bring natural treasures: a leaf, a stone, a branch, or a floating feather. It will also be helpful if participants bring a needle, threads, and scissors; and a small assortment of a variety of textiles: found, precious, colourful, or fascinating, if possible.

Quote

“Alice sets up a wonderful workshop– beautifully designed and executed. Each of us left with our own framed artwork– amazing.” – Past Workshop Participant

“Right in the exhibit space, this workshop is a great way to close Among the Garbage and the Flowers. Alice’s work shows a great depth of understanding for composition, and I look forward to her sharing her expertise with our community.” – Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum