Crisp Pork Cutlets

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from America’s Test Kitchen makes a great weeknight supper. Cut pork tenderloin into four pieces and pound until ¼ inch (0.6 cm) thick. Dredge the cutlets in flour, egg and panko and let dry for 5 minutes. Heat oil in a skillet and cook pork for about 2 minutes per side. Let the pork rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure the panko does not contain preservatives. I use PC brand. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 ml) all-purpose flour.

2 large eggs

1 cup (250 ml) panko breadcrumbs

1 pork tenderloin, trimmed, cut into 4 pieces, and pounded ¼ inch (0.6 cm) thick

1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil

Preparation:

Place flour in shallow dish. Beat eggs in second shallow dish. Place panko in third shallow dish. Pat pork dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Working with one at a time, coat cutlets lightly with flour, dip in egg, and dredge in crumbs, pressing to adhere. Transfer cutlets to large plate and let dry for 5 minutes. Heat vegetable oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until just smoking. Add pork and cook until golden brown and crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer pork to paper towel–lined plate, tent loosely with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes.

From America’s Test Kitchen