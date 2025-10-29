Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance in Clayton, Sunday November 2

Don’t forget to stop by the Clayton...

For sale: Gaming desktop PC

ASUS G15CF-5BI3050 Gaming Desktop PC Intel Core...

Crisp Pork Cutlets

by Susan Hanna This recipe from America’s Test...
LivingFood and DrinkCrisp Pork Cutlets

Crisp Pork Cutlets

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from America’s Test Kitchen makes a great weeknight supper. Cut pork tenderloin into four pieces and pound until ¼ inch (0.6 cm) thick. Dredge the cutlets in flour, egg and panko and let dry for 5 minutes. Heat oil in a skillet and cook pork for about 2 minutes per side. Let the pork rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure the panko does not contain preservatives. I use PC brand. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup (125 ml) all-purpose flour.
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup (250 ml) panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 pork tenderloin, trimmed, cut into 4 pieces, and pounded ¼ inch (0.6 cm) thick
  • 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil

Preparation:

  1. Place flour in shallow dish. Beat eggs in second shallow dish. Place panko in third shallow dish. Pat pork dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Working with one at a time, coat cutlets lightly with flour, dip in egg, and dredge in crumbs, pressing to adhere. Transfer cutlets to large plate and let dry for 5 minutes.
  2. Heat vegetable oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until just smoking. Add pork and cook until golden brown and crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer pork to paper towel–lined plate, tent loosely with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes.

From America’s Test Kitchen

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone