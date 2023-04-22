Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - April 22, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – April 22, 2023 April 22, 2023 by Diana Filer 1. What important annual international event takes place today, April 22nd? 2. Who is the Secretary-General of NATO? 3. What is ‘long Covid’? 4. What are Khamsin Winds? 5. What is ‘rip-rap’? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 22, 2023 April 21, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 15, 2023 April 14, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – April 15, 2023 April 14, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – April 22, 2023 April 21, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 22, 2023 April 21, 2023 Rare Neil Young record brings windfall to Hub & Rebound April 21, 2023 For sale: Youth bicycle April 21, 2023 Audition for “The Millworkers’ Musical” — May 7 April 20, 2023 Almonte & District Horticultural Society meeting, April 24 April 20, 2023 From the Archives Gardening in Almonte: Georgia Jet vs Yukon Gold Peter Nelson’s travels – New Zealand – The west coast and back to North Island Family Coalition Party candidate Cynthia Bredfeldt's personal vision for the riding of Carleton-Mississippi Mills Gay Cook’s fresh raspberry tart What Is That … Magical Light? Tender and Crisp Chicken Legs Almonte resident is awarded posthumous Medal of Bravery Moose on the Loose!