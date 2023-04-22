Saturday, April 22, 2023
Diana’s Quiz – April 22, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  What important annual international event takes place today, April 22nd?
2.  Who is the Secretary-General of NATO?
3.  What is ‘long Covid’?
4.  What are Khamsin Winds?
5.  What is ‘rip-rap’?

