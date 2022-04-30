Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - April 30 Diana’s Quiz – April 30 April 30, 2022 by Diana Filer 1. In Toronto, what dancers ‘dance in the May’ on May Day every year? 2. What is a trudgen? 3. What do ski-slope colours indicate?4. What is a large group of whales called? 5. What stone is the most common in a friendship ring? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Coq au Vin April 24, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 23, 2022 April 22, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – April 23, 2022 April 22, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – April 30 April 28, 2022 Haying with Guy Lafleur and friends April 29, 2022 Hospital Lottery to support quality health care for men close to home April 28, 2022 Lawn bowling season is now open April 28, 2022 Ian Sherwood with special guest Evangeline Gentle, April 30 at Almonte Old Town Hall April 28, 2022 Queen’s Royal Tea, May 21 April 28, 2022 From the Archives Peter Nelson’s travels – What now – east or west? Whole Roasted Sea Bass with Soy Sauce and Ginger Al Seaman rebuts Mayor Levi’s wetlands stance Whole Medicine Wellness Centre grand opening in Pakenham Equator Coffee: Above and beyond fair trade Carleton Place Opens Community Labyrinth Consider a legacy gift to the AGH/FVM Foundation