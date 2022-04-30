Saturday, April 30, 2022

Diana’s Quiz – April 30

by Diana Filer

1. In Toronto, what dancers ‘dance in the May’ on May Day every year?
2.  What is a trudgen?
3.  What do ski-slope colours indicate?
4.  What is a large group of whales called?
5.  What stone is the most common in a friendship ring?

