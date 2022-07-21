AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health funds fetal monitors for birthing centre

Families giving birth at the Almonte General Hospital are now benefiting from three new Fetal Heart Monitors thanks in part to funding from the annual Run/Walk event held each fall. The three state-of-the-art units combine the abilities to monitor and trace the heart rates of both baby and mother, record the information which can then be shared with the delivery team, and offer several other options for gathering real-time information when necessary. The monitors cost $48,000.

“These new machines are replacing older versions of fetal monitors and blood pressure machines used to monitor both mom and baby. They record accurate live time vital signs to allow nurses to have more time for labour support,” said Lynn Heath, Manager of the OBS unit which delivers close to 400 babies per year. “The staff really love the new monitors because they allow them to be more hands-on.”

All the funds used to purchase this new equipment were provided to the Hospital by the AGH FVM Foundation. Several large donations were received towards them and monies collected from the AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health held last September was also used.

“Most people are still surprised to learn that although the operation of the Hospital is funded by the Ontario government, money is not provided to purchase replacement or new equipment,” said Julie Munro, chair of the Hospital’s annual Run/Walk for Women’s Health. “That’s why we need community members to get involved in our annual fundraiser.”

The 2022 AGH Run/Walk presented by Canadian Tire (Carleton Place) will take place Sept. 3-10. Routes include 3km, 5km, and 10km distances, with timing for competitive participants. Runners and walkers can participate virtually during the week or come out on event day, Saturday, Sept. 10. The start and finish line will be behind the Hospital. Activities get underway at 8 a.m. and wrap up at noon. Post and pre-event activities include breakfast, musical warm-up and post-event food, music and awards for best times and most funds raised individually and as a team.

In honour of the Birthing Unit, families are encouraged to participate, particularly as a team. Children’s activities including a multi-general relay race will also take place.

Go to www.almontehospitalfoundation.com to find information on registering, sponsoring and/or volunteering. Register before Aug. 1 to save on registration fees.