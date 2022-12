by Diana Filer

1. What is the difference between a 2021 Canadian ten cent coin and that of all the other years?

2. Which creature has been found to have the longest life span of all vertebrates?

3. Which Canadian city has been chosen as one of the official host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

4. What is Magnetic North?

5. Who is the author of the poem, ‘Do Not Go Gentle into That Good Night’?