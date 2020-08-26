by Susan Hanna

I have a major weakness for cookbooks and just added America’s Test Kitchen’s Bowls to my collection. Bowls combine vegetables, protein and sauce over a base of greens, rice, grains or noodles. I like this cookbook because suggests many ways to customize your bowl, as well as tips on improvising and presentation. In this recipe, spicy Chinese noodles are topped with vegetables, shrimp, scallions and cilantro. I omitted the carrot.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use tamari instead of soy sauce and ensure the noodles are additive-free. I used dried chow mein noodles and frozen shrimp with only salt added. Check the curry powder for colour and anti-caking agents. You can also make your own. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) water

2 tsp (10 ml) soy sauce

1 ½ tsp (7.5 ml) sugar

1 tsp (5 ml) lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving

6 ounces (170 g) fresh or dried Chinese noodles

4 tsp (20 ml) vegetable oil, divided

½ red bell pepper, sliced thin

1 small carrot, peeled and cut into 2-inch-long (5-cm-long) matchsticks

1 tbsp (15 ml) curry powder

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp (2.5 ml) grated fresh ginger

¾ cup (185 ml) sautéed shrimp

¼ cup (60 ml) cilantro leaves

1 scallion, sliced thin on the bias

Preparation:

Whisk water, soy sauce, sugar and lime juice together in small bowl until sugar is dissolved; set aside. Bring 2 quarts (2 L) water to boil in large saucepan. Add noodles and cook, stirring often, until nearly tender. Drain noodles and rinse thoroughly with cold water; set aside. Heat 1 tsp (5 ml) oil in 12-inch (30-cm) nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add bell pepper and carrot and cook, stirring frequently, until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes; transfer to bowl, cover with aluminum foil and set aside until ready to serve. Add remaining 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil, curry powder, garlic and ginger to now-empty skillet and cook over medium heat until fragrant, 15 to 30 seconds. Add soy sauce mixture and noodles, tossing to coat noodles with sauce, and cook until liquid is absorbed but noodles are still glossy, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide among individual bowls, then top with vegetable mixture and shrimp and sprinkle with cilantro and scallions. Serve with lime wedges.

From Bowls by America’s Test Kitchen