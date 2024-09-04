BBQ Chicken Wings

by Susan Hanna

Grilled chicken wings are a great summer meal and this recipe from NYT Cooking is excellent. Grill the wings until cooked, toss with the sauce and return the wings to the grill to brown them. Cook’s note: I added hot pepper flakes to spice up the sauce.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Heinz ketchup, tamari and Marukan rice vinegar. All are additive-free. Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

3 pounds (1.36 kg) of chicken wings

½ cup (125 ml) ketchup

2 tablespoons (30 ml) water

1 tablespoon (15 ml) wine or rice vinegar

1 teaspoon (5 ml) soy sauce

1 teaspoon (5 ml) chili powder

1 teaspoon (5 ml) cumin

2 tablespoons (30 ml) finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon (5 ml) minced garlic

Preparation:

Cut chicken wings into three sections; save the wing tips for stock. Toss the wings with a little neutral oil to keep them from sticking.

Heat a charcoal or gas grill; the fire should be moderately hot and the rack 4 to 6 inches from the heat. Leave one side of the grill cooler for indirect cooking.

Put the wings on the cool side of the grill. Cover the grill and cook, checking and turning once or twice, until most of the fat has been rendered and the wings are cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes.

While the wings cook, combine ketchup, water, wine or rice vinegar, soy sauce, chili powder, cumin, finely chopped onion and minced garlic in a large bowl.

When the wings are cooked, add them to the bowl with the sauce, and toss to coat. Now put the wings on the hot part of the grill, and cook, uncovered, turning as necessary, until they’re nicely browned on both sides. Serves 4.

From NYT Cooking