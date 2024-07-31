Almonte General Hospital cuts ribbon on new CT scanner

Almonte General Hospital and all community patients now have access to CT scanner tests closer to home, thanks to a successful public fundraising campaign. The scanner has been installed and will be fully functional in the coming weeks.

More than 100 guests, including donors, volunteers, local politicians and staff gathered at the Hospital this afternoon to celebrate bringing CT to Almonte. Completely funded through community support, the $3.2 million diagnostic tool was shown off through videos and pictures during the ribbon-cutting ceremony much to the delight of the crowd, all of whom had contributed in some way to the CT Scan Campaign.

According to AGH Chief of Staff, Dr. Melanie Fortune, “This CT Scan is an incredible win for our community. Due to increasing need, wait times for CT imaging across the Ottawa Valley are longer than ever. Having a CT scanner here in Almonte will help our local patients and their families by getting testing when they need it and closer to home.”

As part of the celebration, Foundation Chair Seth Richards announced that the diagnostic imaging department at the Hospital will now be named the Helen & Art Levi Diagnostic Imaging Department. Both the board of the Foundation and the board of the Mississippi River Health Alliance voted unanimously to name the department to recognize the transformational generosity exhibited by the Levis. They have now given over $1 million to support the Hospital and Manor.

“Having access to a modern, CT Scanner within our community’s hospital would not have been made possible without the exceptional support of the community, led by Art & Helen Levi,” said Foundation Board Chair Seth Richards. “On behalf of the Foundation, we want to thank everyone who contributed, and worked tirelessly to see this milestone achieved.”

More than 10,640 gifts were received towards the CT campaign from 2,226 donors. The average gift was $2,547. In addition to financial contributions, approximately 100 people volunteered as board members or at events and activities helping to raise funds.

“I am pleased and honoured to be the new President and CEO of the Almonte General Hospital at such an exciting time”, said Brad Harrington, President and CEO of the Mississippi River Health Alliance. “I joined the organization in May 2024 and have continually been impressed by the hospital team and community that I have met. It is nothing short of phenomenal what you have been able to accomplish. I look forward to meeting many more of you in person so that I can shake your hand and share my appreciation for making a CT possible for our community.”

CT Scan (computed tomography) is a rapid, 5 – 10 minute, painless exam that combines the power of X-rays with computers to produce 360-degree, cross-sectional views of a patient’s body. CT is able to image bone, soft tissue, and blood vessels all at the same time. It provides the radiologist with details of bone structure or injuries, diagnosing lung and chest problems and detecting cancers. Currently, all patients requiring CT scan, both inpatients including ER, and outpatients, as well as patients from the region referred by their family physicians, are sent to another hospital such as Smiths Falls or Queensway Carleton Hospital.