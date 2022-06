From the Almonte & District Horticultural Society:

Beautifully maintained gardens at 314 Greystone Drive in Almonte feature a variety of shrubs and perennials and mature trees, all mulched and edged for a tidy appearance. The use of natural stones for the retaining wall in the front blends in well with the country setting.

Art pieces in the garden were used to enhance the surroundings. High visual impact.