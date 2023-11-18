Saturday, November 18, 2023
OPP identifies body found near Pakenham, seeks assistance

The Lanark County OPP is asking for...

Early arrival by trumpeter swans at Clayton

Yesterday we had five trumpeter swans on...
Diana’s Quiz – November 18, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  What is the highest natural formation in Ontario?
2.  How old was Mary Shelley when she wrote Frankenstein?
3.  What is a puteketeke?
4.  What is Stellantis?
5.  What is ‘data mining’?

