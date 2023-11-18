Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - November 18, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – November 18, 2023 November 18, 2023 by Diana Filer 1. What is the highest natural formation in Ontario? 2. How old was Mary Shelley when she wrote Frankenstein? 3. What is a puteketeke? 4. What is Stellantis? 5. What is ‘data mining’? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 11, 2023 November 11, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – November 11, 2023 November 11, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November4, 2023 November 2, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – November 18, 2023 November 16, 2023 OPP identifies body found near Pakenham, seeks assistance November 17, 2023 Early arrival by trumpeter swans at Clayton November 16, 2023 Tracy Thompson — obituary November 16, 2023 Matthew Newton — obituary November 15, 2023 A Man Splitting Wood November 15, 2023 From the Archives Enerdu – The Environmental Self Assessment Process Honey-Mustard Pretzel Chicken and Avocado Bacon Salad Pasta Salad with Shrimp and Green Beans Countdown is on for Car or Ca$h for Healthcare Hospital Lottery Almonte's Joachim Moenig donates one of a kind historic documentary film to Australia Thriving – Sustainably – in the long term Change in tick submissions to the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit Country Street Bee Tree