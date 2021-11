by Diana Filer

1. What is unusual about Sumas Prairie, BC, one of the sites of disastrous flooding this past week?

2. What is a kerf?

3. What is the highest number on a dartboard?

4. What is the monetary unit of China?

5. For whom did ex-Beatle Paul McCartney have embossed in Braille, ”we love you baby” on the back of an early Wings album?