Dinner and a dance with Eddy and the Stingrays, October 19

Do you want to have a fun night out with your besties? Join us at the Almonte Civitan Club on Saturday October 19th. We’re hosting a dinner and a dance to raise funds for our Accessible Family Playground.

Eddy and the Stingrays are a popular 50’s and 60’s band. They will not disappoint! Dinner is included in the $75 cost. We are preparing a Mexican themed feast. Civitans are great cooks so dinner and dancing will assure the best night of your week! A silent auction will let you do some shopping. A great variety of items have been donated by our awesome supporters.

Tickets are available at Baker Bob’s, the Almonte Hospital Gift Shop or online at www.almontecivitan.com

Come join us to support this most excellent cause.

Have you got your ticket yet?