Downtown Almonte reopening celebration set for Saturday, September 16th

It’s time to celebrate the completion of the two-year Downtown Almonte Renewal Project!

Please join us for the festivities, which include a Night Market with after-hours shopping, children’s activities, live entertainment, special contests and more! During this time, Mill Street will be closed to vehicles. An official ribbon cutting and remarks will take place at 5:30 p.m. with members of Council, Municipal staff, and representatives from Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited, who oversaw the project.

Completed on time and below budget, the project included the replacement of 90-year-old underground infrastructure on Mill Street, Little Bridge Street and Brae Street (from High to Mill Streets); as well as grading and asphalt work, concrete curb and sidewalks, landscaping and streetscaping.

“The Downtown Almonte Revitalization Project is one of the most significant capital projects the Municipality has undertaken. To have finished on time and below budget is a testament to the hard work of Municipal staff and the team at Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited,” states Mayor Christa Lowry. “We greatly appreciate the patience of our downtown business owners who weathered the construction and look forward to celebrating with them!”

What: Downtown Almonte Reopening Celebration

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 5 to 8 p.m., with official ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Mill Street (ribbon cutting to take place by Dr. James Naismith Square)

For more information: Ashley Kulp, Mississippi Mills Communications Coordinator, 613-256-2064 ext. 208, akulp@mississippimills.ca.