LivingHealthPractical Caregiver Training sessions in November 2024

Practical Caregiver Training sessions in November 2024

Are you an unpaid caregiver? This FREE Course is specially designed for you!

“Thank you so much…for coordinating the Caregiver’s course, which I felt very fortunate to have participated in… I found it superb — very thorough and informative and delivered so very well by [the facilitators]. What a marvellous program… Thank you very much.”

The above is a note we received from a participant who took part in one of our Practical Caregiver Training sessions.

Caregiving roles range from provision of assistance for personal care, access to meals and food, transportation to appointments, shopping, and social events, financial management and support, medical care, and many other home maintenance and activities of daily living.

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) knows how hard it can be, and that caregiver burnout is a very real thing. As a response to the needs of unpaid caregivers in this area, HHNL is offering its Practical Caregiving Training course developed by Champlain Hospice Palliative Care in Carleton Place this fall.

Topics are covered in five modules:

Friday, November 8

Module 1   Your Role as a Caregiver (Navigation, Advance Care Planning)

Module 2   Lifts and Transfers (Body mechanics, lifting techniques)

Friday, November15

Module 3   Providing Personal Care (All things hygiene, grief, dignity)

Module 4   End of Life Care (What to expect at the end of life)

Module 5   Communication and Self-Care

The details

Dates:             Friday, November 8 and Friday, November 15

Time:              10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (check-in at 9:45 a.m.)

Location:        Home Hospice North Lanark, Unit #2, 500 Ottawa Street, Almonte

                        Ample free parking.

Registration required:     Call 613-791-7167 or email chair@hhnl.ca

Registration deadline:      Wednesday, October 23

Maximum attendance:     15

Please bring your own lunch and/or snack. Water will be available.

