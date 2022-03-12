Former fire chief Art Brown passes away

We were saddened to learn that Art Brown, a long-time Mississippi Mills fire chief, has passed away. Mayor Lowry posted this message today:

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE MAYOR

It is with great sadness that I share the passing of Retired Fire Chief Art Brown. Art passed away peacefully on Friday, March 11th, surrounded by his wife and family.

For over 45 years, Art served our community as a dedicated member of the Almonte, Almonte & Ramsay, and Mississippi Mills Fire Departments. Starting as a volunteer in 1969, he moved up the ranks from Firefighter to Lieutenant to Captain, and in 1983 was promoted to Deputy Chief. In 1997, Art was appointed by Council as the first full-time Fire Chief in Mississippi Mills. He went on to lead his team for 17 years before retiring in 2014.

Art was a well-known, well-loved, and highly respected figure in our community. He will be deeply missed by his Fire Service Family, Municipal Council and Staff, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

To honour our fallen Retired Fire Chief, flags at all municipal buildings have been lowered to half-mast. Please keep Art’s wife, Diane, and the Brown family in your thoughts and prayers during this solemn time.

Mayor Christa Lowry

Municipality of Mississippi Mills

