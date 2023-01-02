Almonte General Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

Happy New Year! Happy New Baby!

Erika and David Baird celebrated the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve in a special way – by heading to Almonte General Hospital (AGH) for the arrival of their fourth child. Audrey Marie was born at 5:41 a.m. on New Year’s Day – the first baby born at the hospital in 2023.

“We loved our midwifery care with midwife Harriett Ann and the entire team at AGH,” says Erika. “I think they are all as excited as we are,” added David.

Audrey is Erika and David’s fourth child and the third one born at AGH. “We’re very comfortable to be here,” adds David. The family lives in Kinburn where Audrey will join her three siblings Sawyer, Clayton and Emily.

In fact, Erika, David and Audrey were heading home to have New Year’s Day dinner with the whole family. “They are all very excited to meet Audrey,” notes Erika. “It’s going to be hectic, but worth it!”

What a wonderful way to celebrate the new year! Congratulations to the Baird family!