Drive-Out Pride Parade, June 1

Pride 2024 in Lanark County is evolving into an amazing time.

Join us June 1st for the annual county-wide Drive-Out Pride Parade! Flag raising is at 1:00 pm at Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. Come early to decorate your vehicle.

From MVTM we’ll head to Carleton Place Sinclair Square for 2:00, then Smiths Falls Town Square at 2:30. Finally we travel to Perth to join and prepare for the Perth Parade at 3:30 pm, which starts from Stewart Public School and ends with a community celebration at Last Duel Park in Perth at 4:30.

The Drive-Out Pride Parade is a collaboration between Pride Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place Pride, Smiths Falls Pride and Queer Connection Lanark.