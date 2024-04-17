Second Annual EARTHFEST, April 20 in Carleton Place

A free event with things to do for the whole family!

#cpeacearthfest2024

Celebrate Earth Day at the second annual EARTHFEST, Saturday, April 20th at Market Square, 7 Beckwith St. in Carleton Place.

This free event offers workshops, activities, and entertainment for all ages, presented by the Carleton Place Environmental Advisory Committee (CPEAC). Featuring an expanded range of workshops, performances, and vendors at Market Square from 11:00 am-3pm, plus satellite events at All Nations Church (39 Bridge St.-10:30 am & 2:30 pm), and the Carleton Place Library (101 Beckwith St., running all day).

New this year: hands-on workshops for adults and youth, the launch of Just Good Compost in Carleton Place, and opportunities to test-drive an EV! (pre-registration recommended)

Learn about: how to reduce household waste, start a garden, compost and recycle properly, preserve and can food, mend clothing, cook delicious plant-based meals, create an environmentally friendly watercolour painting, and more! Learn about climate and health concerns, water quality protection in the Mississippi corridor, how to choose the right EV, and how to plant and care for a tree (free seedlings available from the Carleton Place Urban Forest Committee!)

Engage with the many Lanark County organizations that will be on hand to answer your questions about the great things they are doing to take care of our environment and how you can help.

Enjoy live music by C.A. & Sonny and Ball & Chain; family-friendly performances by The Paddling Puppeteers (10:30 am- co-sponsored by the Town of Carleton Place), and Play Where You Live youth theatre; and a presentation by expert cave diver Jill Heinerth, (2:30 pm) whose adventures in underwater exploration in the Mississippi and Ottawa rivers are featured in the new film Into the Planet.

Savor delicious food and refreshments (including vegan options!) and quality products and services, handmade artisanal creations at our Sustainable Marketplace, including native plants from Kiwi Gardens.

Especially for kids: Performer Glen Carradus of the Paddling Puppeteers will offer two workshops for 5-12 year olds. Make a dancing puppet or carve a soapstone pendant!

The Carleton Place & District Horticultural Society will be offering 3 different garden-related activities for children as well!

Face painting and an Earth Day Art Display by local Grade 4 students.

FEATURED WORKSHOPS:

Darn It! Mending workshop (all ages) with Cara LaRochelle ongoing throughout the day.

(all ages) with Cara LaRochelle ongoing throughout the day. Sustainable Watercolour Painting with Paint with Janet & the Art for Aid Project (all ages)

with Paint with Janet & the Art for Aid Project (all ages) Organic Vegetable Gardening with expert gardener Alberto Suarez Esteban will discuss the ways to encourage beneficial insects and discourage the ones we don’t want, for a healthy, successful urban vegetable garden.

with expert gardener Alberto Suarez Esteban will discuss the ways to encourage beneficial insects and discourage the ones we don’t want, for a healthy, successful urban vegetable garden. Increasing Plant-Based Foods in your Diet with chef Karine Lang of 613 Plant-Based will provide know how, tips and recipes to begin the journey.

with chef Karine Lang of 613 Plant-Based will provide know how, tips and recipes to begin the journey. How You Can Help Improve Water Quality with the Carleton Place Urban Forest and River Corridor Committee and the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

with the Carleton Place Urban Forest and River Corridor Committee and the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority Composting 101: Why It’s Important to Our Environment and How to Get Started with expert composter Scott Hortop, vermiculturist Geraldine Baker, and local composting entrepreneur William Affleck of Just Good Compost.

with expert composter Scott Hortop, vermiculturist Geraldine Baker, and local composting entrepreneur William Affleck of Just Good Compost. Canning and Preserving Food with Plan B Lanark will get you started on the right path!

EV TEST DRIVES !! With EVCO. Pre-registration recommended:

https://evexperience.ca/events/earthfest-2024/

Launch of JUST GOOD COMPOST – CARLETON PLACE COMPOST PICK UP SERVICE!

That’s right! Their compost pick-up service is starting in Carleton Place this year, partly subsidized by the Town of Carleton Place. Learn more about this service and register for the pilot program, which will be subsidized in part by The Town of Carleton Place.

More details to follow in April. https://www.justgoodcompost.com/

Help us attain zero garbage festival status by bringing your own insulated drink container and a cloth bag for purchases. Thanks to Climate Network Lanark volunteers who will be on hand to assist us with this! https://www.climatenetworklanark.ca/

For EARTHfest workshops, Jill Heinerth & Paddling Puppeteer presentation schedules and location, and more info, go to the Town of Carleton Place Calendar of Events: https://carletonplace.ca/Calendar/calendar.php?ID=4946&command=view&year=2024&month=4&day=20&LANGCODE=EN&pop=Y

Or our Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/sV7Tp5CbD