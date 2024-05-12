Eddy Smith — obituary

Smith, Edward C J

(September 19, 1940 – May 9, 2024)

With heavy hearts, we share the news of Eddy Smith’s passing. Eddy was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and family member, a beloved pillar of trust in the Cedar Hill community. His departure has left an indelible void. Eddy loved to work and see a job well done. He also loved to travel, visit friends (often unannounced), play cards, and dance. We will miss hearing him whistling in the shop and watching him feed the birds and deer in his front yard.

Eddy was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Velva Smith (née Hodges), and son, Tim Turcotte. Eddy is survived by his loving children Judy (Scott), Tim (Laurie), Tom, Diana (Elmer), Cathy (Glenn), Tina (Mike), Teresa (Reg), and Terry (Michelle). He also leaves behind his sister, Margo, his brother, Allen, and their families. Eddy will be dearly missed by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends from far and wide, both young and old.

Eddy’s family extends heartfelt appreciation to Anne Timmons, a classmate from their early days of higher learning at SS#8 Cedar Hill, for her friendship and comforting presence. The family is deeply grateful for the kindness and compassion shown by Dr. Milko and the dedicated nurses on the Medical-Surgical floor at Almonte General Hospital during Eddy’s final days.

Well done, Eddy! You have now reached your final destination, resting in the arms of God, your Creator. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request your support in honouring Eddy’s memory by considering a donation to Zion United Church in Cedar Hill or a charity of your choice. Your contribution, no matter the size, will be appreciated.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Monday, May 13, 2024 from 5-8pm. Chapel service on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11am. Reception to follow the Service at the Almonte Legion Branch 240.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com