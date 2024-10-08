Explore The Night Sky course, starts October 21

As our daylight hours shorten with the arrival of fall, Learning Again in Almonte presents a timely course entitled Explore The Night Sky. Local resident Rick Scholes has a lifelong interest in the astronomy and volunteers as director of the Fred Lossing Observatory. From sharing stories about astronomers to identifying what we can see and teaching practical tips on observation, Rick will help you to appreciate the wonders of the night sky.

Commencing Monday October 21, the course is held for three Mondays from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library. To streamline operations, we are now affiliated with Tickets Please for registration and payment. For further information, check our website. www.learningagainalmonte.ca