Fran Drescher, a star of The Christmas Setup , said about the town, “It looked like something out of Currier & Ives that conjures up a kind of nostalgia that reminds us of our childhood.”

Inga Jutila manages Mill Street’s L.G. Lee & Sons, which has been featured in three movies. She said that people would be amazed at how complex filming a scene can be and that the crews “go above and beyond to make sure that all your needs are met.”

Asked about Almonte’s appeal to producers of Christmas movies, location manager Ainslie Wiggs cited the beauty of Mill Street and the river.