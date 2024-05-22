Fiddle service at St. George’s in Clayton, June 2

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Once again, after a few years hiatus, St. George’s Anglican Church in Clayton is hosting a fiddle service on Sunday, June 2.

The music begins at 10am with a musical prelude of good old fiddle tunes, followed by the worship service at 10:30am. David Moat will be leading the service including several well-known, well-loved hymns accompanied by our guest musicians.

Kyle Felhaver will be leading approximately nine fiddlers, with John Mitchell on piano and David Felhaver on bass guitar. There will be more fiddle tunes prior to lunch.
We are excited to be offering this special time of excellent music, thoughtful reflection and fellowship with you.

The very talented musicians donate their time and talents. To thank them, St George’s will be making a donation to the Danny O’Connell Memorial Fund, which was established to offer a bursary each year to a young Ottawa Valley fiddler. It is so important to nurture and encourage the unique music that is part of the culture of this area.

For more information call 613-256-9010.

