Home Hospice North Lanark: There are some great trees left, but hurry!

There are some great trees left, but hurry!

Have you ordered your trees from Home Hospice North Lanark yet? Delivery will be happening in April; only a few short weeks away!

Here are a few trees you may want to consider:

The Ginkgo Biloba (Maidenhair) trees have become a popular addition to the fundraiser over the past few years! Why is the Gingko Biloba so popular? The species predates the dinosaurs at an estimated 270 million years old. In addition, this fossil tree boasts very unusual fan shaped leaves and they are extremely resistant to disease. In the fall months, the maidenhair leaves turn a vibrant yellow. Delivered as a bare root, the approximate size at time of delivery is 175 cm. Your ginkgo tree will be happiest in full sun or partial shade in a location with well-draining soil. Ginkgo trees grow well in acidic, moist, and sandy soil.

The Common Witchhazel is a beautiful flowering shrub that may grow to 20 feet tall. Look forward to an abundance of fragrant pale yellow fall flowers, and broad leaves that become bright yellow. A wonderful late-season bloomer. Witchhazels perform best in full sun where the flowers glow like fiery embers in the backlight of the low winter sun. They prefer well-amended soil and regular water and are tolerant of acid or alkaline conditions. Delivered in a container. Approximate height at time of delivery is 120 cm.

The Newport Plum is an ornamental, colourful accent shrub, which in ideal growing conditions will reach 5m/16 feet high x 4 m/13 feet wide. It features rich dark-purple leaves with a cloud of fragrant light pink flowers becoming purple edible fruit that attract birds to the garden. The Newport Plum is a hardy tree requiring little maintenance and is not bothered by deer. Delivered as a bare root tree, its approximate height at time of delivery is 200 cm. It has a low canopy with a typical clearance of 3 feet from the ground, and is suitable for planting under power lines. This tree should be grown in full sunlight. It does best in average to evenly moist conditions, but will not tolerate standing water.

The Ambrosia™ Apple Tree is a naturally occurring chance seedling found in 1990 in a cultivated plum orchard previously planted to Golden Delicious and Starking Delicious in British Columbia. These trees have beautiful deep green foliage and large white to pink flowers in the spring. In the fall, the trees produce large red and green apples that taste incredible. Highly regarded as a juicy but sweet apple, it has a pleasant flavour. Plant these trees in full sun and well-draining soil. Ambrosia trees are the perfect choice to add a touch of color to a corner of your yard. They are very productive trees, prune and thin this tree during the winter.

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) offers comfort, advocacy, compassion and support to those in our community who are facing life-threatening illness, caregivers and the bereaved. We are 100% funded through donations and fundraising. When you support our efforts, you are supporting your friends and neighbours when they are at their most vulnerable.

We are particularly proud of our Tree Fundraiser. The products are environmentally responsible, beautiful, and great value. When you plant a tree, you plant a legacy. You can find other varieties at hhnl.ca/trees.

Trees will be available for pick up in the Spring of 2022. Exact date and time are to be determined. The pick up location will be Reid Gardens in Carleton Place, 140 Pick Road, adjacent to the Garden Center. Reid Gardens are throwing in a 30L bag of 3 Way Planting Mix and a 4.5g package of Root Rescue (mycorrhizae) with each tree purchased! We are so grateful for their big-hearted support of our work.

We invite you to visit our website at http://www.hhnl.ca to learn more about our organization.